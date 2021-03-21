Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,391 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cannae were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cannae news, CFO Bryan D. Coy purchased 1,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.10 per share, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $397,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,517,742.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNNE. Zacks Investment Research raised Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cannae in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

NYSE:CNNE opened at $39.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.93. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.72. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $46.57.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $5.89. Cannae had a return on equity of 52.16% and a net margin of 184.40%. The business had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Cannae’s quarterly revenue was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

