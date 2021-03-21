M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,312 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Discovery were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 232.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $1,584,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 393,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $16,944,477.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,297,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,798,808.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $77.27 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $78.14. The company has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.19.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Discovery from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Macquarie lowered shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.