M&T Bank Corp Trims Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in The AES were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of The AES by 9.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 271,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after buying an additional 23,793 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The AES by 38.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 68,321 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in The AES by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 138,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 13,533 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in The AES by 8,767.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,221,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,275 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in The AES by 8.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,569,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,246,000 after purchasing an additional 203,152 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The AES alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.92.

NYSE AES opened at $26.31 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $29.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.