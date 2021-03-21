Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Stock Position Lowered by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Donaldson alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Donaldson from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $264,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $129,462.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $59.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.80. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.22 and a 12-month high of $62.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $679.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.97 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.00%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.