Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to report earnings of $3.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.79 and the highest is $3.49. Alexion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $3.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $12.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $15.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $14.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.77 to $19.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share.

ALXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.57.

Shares of ALXN opened at $150.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $77.23 and a 1 year high of $162.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 227,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,735,000 after acquiring an additional 94,906 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,360,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,566,000 after acquiring an additional 70,180 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,236,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 31,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

