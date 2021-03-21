Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,140 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 17,850 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 37,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period.

SBI stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $9.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

