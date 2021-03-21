Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys Shares of 4,558 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BHVN. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.92.

BHVN opened at $70.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.09. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $100.77.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 350900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.85) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Childs bought 13,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,932.00. Also, Director John W. Childs bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.14 per share, with a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,532,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,629,310.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

