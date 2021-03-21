Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 4,499 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

Shares of MGP stock opened at $33.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $34.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 67.41 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.87 and its 200 day moving average is $30.55.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.69%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MGP. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.89.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.