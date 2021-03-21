Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Sells $2,864,300.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total transaction of $2,864,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,175,566.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $269.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of -98.62 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. Research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth $586,457,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,202,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Carvana by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,257 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $120,790,000. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Carvana by 239.6% during the 4th quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 577,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,278,000 after acquiring an additional 407,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.27.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

