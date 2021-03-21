Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to Post $1.49 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) will post $1.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Baidu’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.46. Baidu reported earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baidu will report full year earnings of $10.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.27 to $10.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.33 to $13.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Baidu.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BIDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Baidu by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,749,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,757,001,000 after acquiring an additional 206,346 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Baidu by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,512,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,056,956,000 after acquiring an additional 138,741 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Baidu by 22,678.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294,660 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Baidu by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556,029 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Baidu by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $257.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $87.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu has a 12-month low of $86.23 and a 12-month high of $354.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $281.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.00.

Baidu declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

