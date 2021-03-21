Insider Selling: PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) CEO Sells $871,530.00 in Stock

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) CEO David S. Simmons sold 22,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $871,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,459,962. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PPD opened at $38.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.03. PPD, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $38.76.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. PPD had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PPD, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in PPD in the third quarter worth $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in PPD in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in PPD in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPD by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPD by 148.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

PPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PPD from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PPD in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PPD from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

