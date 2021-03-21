CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Price Target Cut to $120.00

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued an in-line rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.60.

Shares of COR opened at $115.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.59 and its 200-day moving average is $122.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. CoreSite Realty has a 12-month low of $90.07 and a 12-month high of $141.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.71 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.47%.

In related news, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 14,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $1,607,159.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,061,822.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $156,279.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,327.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,657 shares of company stock worth $4,708,727 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 246.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,717,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,347 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,427,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,354,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,850,000 after purchasing an additional 416,766 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,086,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 764,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,839,000 after purchasing an additional 283,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

