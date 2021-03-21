Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Increased to $158.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.11.

NYSE:WSM opened at $174.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.75. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $34.50 and a 1-year high of $177.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total value of $1,730,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,294 shares in the company, valued at $47,792,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

