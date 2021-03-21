Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Televisa, S.A, is the largest media company in the Spanish-speaking world, and a major player in the international entertainment business. They have interests in Television production, broadcasting, international distribution of television programming, direct-to-home satellite services, publishing, music recording, radio production and broadcasting, cable television, professional sports and show business promotions, paging services, feature film production and distribution and dubbing. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.75.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $10.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average of $7.72.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 552.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the third quarter worth $65,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the third quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

