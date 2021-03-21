Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) CEO Sells $524,808.32 in Stock

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $42.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.63 and a 200-day moving average of $42.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $46.02.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 47.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,161,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,983 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,084,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,810 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,029,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,556,000 after acquiring an additional 723,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,770,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025,239 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Exelon by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,828,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,509,000 after buying an additional 151,092 shares during the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXC. Bank of America raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Argus increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Exelon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

