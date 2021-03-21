Insider Selling: Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) EVP Sells $575,199.89 in Stock

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TFC opened at $58.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.56. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $647,266,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 37.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,793,995,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312,350 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $301,177,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Truist Financial by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177,134 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,279,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,385 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

