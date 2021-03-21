Insider Selling: Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) COO Sells $486,641.76 in Stock

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 10,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $486,641.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $45.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.81 and a beta of 1.36. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $47.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.67.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $191.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.19 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PPBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 26.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 15.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 765,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 103,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,211,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,087,000 after purchasing an additional 657,073 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

