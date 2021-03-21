Insider Selling: Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) EVP Sells 10,578 Shares of Stock

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,578 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $540,218.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,816,054.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $48.90 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $52.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 58.92 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day moving average is $33.37.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $267.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.95%.

Several analysts have commented on KLIC shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $27,027,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $479,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 245.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 579,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,442,000 after purchasing an additional 412,076 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

Further Reading: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.