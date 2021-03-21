Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) President Sells $480,306.24 in Stock

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $480,306.24. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 274,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,255,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

UPLD opened at $48.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.70, a PEG ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. Upland Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Upland Software during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Upland Software by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Upland Software by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Upland Software during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Upland Software by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

UPLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.89.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.