Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) President Sells $480,306.24 in Stock

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $480,306.24. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 274,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,255,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
UPLD opened at $48.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.70, a PEG ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. Upland Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.
Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
UPLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.89.
Upland Software Company Profile
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.
