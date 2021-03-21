Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 284 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 1,042.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 421,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,072,000 after buying an additional 384,179 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 9.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 504,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,003,000 after buying an additional 41,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,951,000 after buying an additional 31,940 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 70.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,704,000 after buying an additional 21,004 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 60.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,785,000 after buying an additional 18,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.50.

TYL stock opened at $420.04 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $257.80 and a one year high of $479.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $438.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 92.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.40, for a total transaction of $6,996,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 107,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,255,999.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total transaction of $1,432,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,211 shares of company stock worth $26,287,848 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.