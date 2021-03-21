Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 3,634 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 64.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,238 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,453,000 after acquiring an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.38.

In other news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $624,975.00. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $95.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.25 and a 1 year high of $100.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

