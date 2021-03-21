Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 15 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,095,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,655.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,448.89 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.38 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00. The company has a market capitalization of $72.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9,055.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,730.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,492.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

