Analysts Expect Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to Announce $7.21 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) will post $7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Humana’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $8.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.90. Humana reported earnings of $5.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Humana will report full year earnings of $21.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.55 to $21.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $24.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.11 to $24.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.95.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $409.82 on Thursday. Humana has a 1 year low of $208.25 and a 1 year high of $474.70. The firm has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $387.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 322.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

