M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stock Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Hill-Rom by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,192,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $99,591,000 after purchasing an additional 383,931 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hill-Rom by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,000,930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,002,000 after purchasing an additional 380,655 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hill-Rom by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,746 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,407,000 after purchasing an additional 275,733 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,256,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hill-Rom by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 516,967 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $42,696,000 after purchasing an additional 193,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HRC opened at $107.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.13. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.29 and a 1 year high of $117.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $741.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is currently 15.91%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HRC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

