Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 24,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 43,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,930,973.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 166,413 shares of company stock worth $7,365,849. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGO stock opened at $44.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.87. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $45.72.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 34.01%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

