ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Group Inc increased its holdings in ONEOK by 389.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,942,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,868 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 382.9% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 921,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,942,000 after purchasing an additional 730,718 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,807,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,874,000 after purchasing an additional 535,699 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,671,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $13,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $48.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.76. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $51.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

