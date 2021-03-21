M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 63.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,216,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,166,000 after buying an additional 1,504,650 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,390,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,772,000 after buying an additional 1,174,390 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 8,072.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 992,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,076,000 after buying an additional 980,283 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its position in Agree Realty by 282.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 722,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,974,000 after buying an additional 533,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 5,953.1% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 319,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,347,000 after purchasing an additional 314,444 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.61 per share, for a total transaction of $500,610.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 444,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,252,445.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.50 per share, for a total transaction of $635,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 245,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,596,425.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 19,870 shares of company stock worth $1,263,111 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Mizuho cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Agree Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.80.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $66.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.16. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $50.56 and a 52-week high of $72.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 0.25.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

