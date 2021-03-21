M&T Bank Corp Sells 5,712 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,712 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in UDR were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in UDR by 37.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,082,000 after buying an additional 1,324,205 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in UDR by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,329,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,808,000 after buying an additional 900,483 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its stake in UDR by 66.1% in the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,091,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,194,000 after buying an additional 832,313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,090,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in UDR by 21.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,077,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,354,000 after buying an additional 548,021 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UDR stock opened at $43.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $46.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,226 shares in the company, valued at $52,792,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 260,000 shares of company stock worth $10,328,400. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

