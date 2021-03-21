First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,640 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,399,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 861,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,744,000 after buying an additional 56,955 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 44,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 8,895 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after buying an additional 10,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 23,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.97 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $57.42 and a one year high of $60.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th.

