Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,540 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

PEG opened at $58.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.09. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $62.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.20%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEG. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.