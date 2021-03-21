Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH opened at $240.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.37. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $100.33 and a fifty-two week high of $252.45.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. Analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.63.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

