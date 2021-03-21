Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 275.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $1,533,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INSP shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 30,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total transaction of $5,498,562.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSP opened at $204.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.19 and a beta of 1.71. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $252.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a current ratio of 14.67.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $46.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.20 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

