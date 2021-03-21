Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Upgraded at Nomura Instinet

Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NOAH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noah from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Noah in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.20 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Noah from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Noah from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Noah has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.10.

Shares of NYSE:NOAH opened at $46.94 on Wednesday. Noah has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $52.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.77.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $146.09 million during the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Research analysts expect that Noah will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Noah declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOAH. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Noah by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,496,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,960,000 after purchasing an additional 15,864 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 30.0% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,885,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,163,000 after acquiring an additional 434,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Noah by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,029,000 after acquiring an additional 38,014 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in shares of Noah by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 966,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Noah by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 606,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

