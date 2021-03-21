Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,984 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,827 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,310,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,793 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,604,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,415,000 after acquiring an additional 643,210 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,103,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,647,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,566,000 after acquiring an additional 307,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 424.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 361,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after acquiring an additional 292,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $56.45 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $60.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.10 and a 200-day moving average of $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $723.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

In related news, Chairman Harris H. Simmons sold 60,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $2,966,592.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,210,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,354,249.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Schreiber sold 35,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total value of $1,584,532.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,416.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,349 shares of company stock valued at $8,242,881 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.84.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

