Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 951 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 82.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,444,932,000 after purchasing an additional 100,538 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Booking by 1,402.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,277 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,770,000 after acquiring an additional 68,627 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 336,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Booking by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 309,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $690,120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

BKNG opened at $2,287.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $93.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.91, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,234.25 and its 200 day moving average is $2,015.28. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,469.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by $3.71. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $23.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,188.11.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

