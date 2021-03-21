Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 7,740.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

TRHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.20.

In other news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $257,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,007,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $41,946.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,237.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,806 shares of company stock worth $4,996,792. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $44.51 on Friday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $69.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 1.05.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. Its proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. The company offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.