Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $184,000.

CHRS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

NASDAQ CHRS opened at $15.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $44,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 46,144 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $920,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,884 shares of company stock worth $2,821,823 in the last three months. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

