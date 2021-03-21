Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 2,908 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 79.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 18,324 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. HSBC raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

NYSE:NGG opened at $58.55 on Friday. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $44.29 and a twelve month high of $63.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.79. The company has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

