Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 66.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,096 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.6% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $80.79 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $61.22 and a 1-year high of $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.68.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $740.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.11.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.