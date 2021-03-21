Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 722 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Chubb by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 107,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CB. Barclays raised their price target on Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,068.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock opened at $159.23 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $92.04 and a 12-month high of $179.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.