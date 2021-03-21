Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Stake Cut by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its holdings in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,118 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GDYN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 21,316 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 467,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 27,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. 41.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDYN opened at $15.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.89. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $16.06.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Research analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, VP Stan Klimoff sold 9,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $141,778.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,174.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vadim Kozyrkov sold 3,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $52,208.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 234,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,057.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,233 shares of company stock worth $283,020 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grid Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

