12,408 Shares in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 8.4% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 12.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $66,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIL opened at $11.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.67. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $20.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.27.

In other news, CEO Jan Skvarka sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $375,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,419 shares in the company, valued at $81,447.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Penka Petrova sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $39,834.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,263 shares of company stock worth $661,672 in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Bloom Burton cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trillium Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.04.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

