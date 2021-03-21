Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGLE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 414.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the third quarter worth $75,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aeglea BioTherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.69.

NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $7.89 on Friday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $11.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.88. The company has a market capitalization of $378.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.66.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme which is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

