Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,263 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 85.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in LivaNova by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,237,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,152,000 after buying an additional 508,894 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in LivaNova by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth $526,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LIVN shares. TheStreet raised LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on LivaNova from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.57.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $76.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. LivaNova PLC has a twelve month low of $33.40 and a twelve month high of $83.20.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $269.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

