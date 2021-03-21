Trexquant Investment LP Sells 6,955 Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its stake in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,955 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.06% of IDT worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IDT by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,433,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,720,000 after acquiring an additional 162,357 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of IDT by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 27,764 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of IDT by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 25,995 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of IDT by 58.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 88,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 32,655 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of IDT by 9.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. 37.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $51,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of NYSE IDT opened at $22.35 on Friday. IDT Co. has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $23.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.19 million, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.68.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

