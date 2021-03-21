Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Shares in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,882 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impactive Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 1.6% in the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 6,881,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,908,000 after acquiring an additional 108,102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,365,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,535,000 after purchasing an additional 276,694 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 119.3% in the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,505,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,883,000 after purchasing an additional 818,716 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in Avid Technology in the third quarter worth about $6,097,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 16.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 552,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 79,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

AVID opened at $20.05 on Friday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $24.47. The company has a market cap of $892.02 million, a P/E ratio of 46.63 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.89.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.14 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 5.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Timothy Claman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $104,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 99,887 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,632.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $521,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 345,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,194,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $684,140. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVID has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

Avid Technology Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.