Brokerages Anticipate Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $933.04 Million

Brokerages expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to report $933.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $904.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $966.00 million. Snap-on posted sales of $852.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Snap-on will report full year sales of $3.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Snap-on.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SNA stock opened at $225.40 on Friday. Snap-on has a fifty-two week low of $90.72 and a fifty-two week high of $229.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 40.13%.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total value of $4,224,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,385,124.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total value of $2,575,665.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,654.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,624 shares of company stock worth $12,718,128. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,471,000 after buying an additional 67,479 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Snap-on (SNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.