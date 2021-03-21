Trexquant Investment LP Takes $209,000 Position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Medallia by 1,255.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 173,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 161,063 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Medallia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Medallia by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 922,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,306,000 after acquiring an additional 94,160 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Medallia by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Medallia by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,050,000 after acquiring an additional 993,553 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jimmy C. Duan sold 10,000 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $343,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,128 shares in the company, valued at $7,467,031.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 9,459 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $280,648.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,092.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,907,552 shares of company stock valued at $77,838,579 over the last ninety days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDLA. Citigroup raised shares of Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Medallia in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medallia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

NYSE MDLA opened at $28.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.78. Medallia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $128.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.59 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. Medallia’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

