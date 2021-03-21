17,698 Shares in Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Acamar Partners Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Acamar Partners Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Acamar Partners Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acamar Partners Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acamar Partners Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAM opened at $8.18 on Friday. Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77.

In other Acamar Partners Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 78,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $823,735.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 941,502 shares of company stock valued at $10,322,441.

About Acamar Partners Acquisition

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and retail industries. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

