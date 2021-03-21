Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $83.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $65.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SMAR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.31.

SMAR opened at $62.56 on Wednesday. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $37.91 and a 12-month high of $85.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.85 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.68 and a 200-day moving average of $62.21.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $109.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.69 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The business’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $332,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,512.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $655,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 490,267 shares in the company, valued at $32,146,807.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,266 shares of company stock worth $21,532,386 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 1,020.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Smartsheet by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

